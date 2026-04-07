Iran: Trump’s Delusional Threats will Not Make up for US Humiliation in West Asia

By Staff, agencies

US President Donald Trump's "baseless threats" cannot erase Washington's humiliation in West Asia, Iran's senior military spokesman said, dismissing the latest American ultimatum as a sign of deadlock and desperation.

The spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the unified command of the Iranian armed forces, made the remarks in a video statement detailing retaliatory operations on day 38 of the US- “Israeli” war on Iran.

“America has been humiliated in West Asia,” the spokesman said, adding that threats cannot erase the United States' disgrace in West Asia.

Trump has threatened to attack Iran's power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure if Tehran does not accept US demands. Washington has also suggested a ground invasion.

“The rude, arrogant, and baseless threats of the delusional US president, which stem from being trapped in a dead end and from attempts to justify the consecutive defeats of the US military, will have no effect on the continuation of the crushing offensive operations of the fighters of Islam against American and Zionist enemies,” he said.

The spokesman warned that each American action would be met with a fresh defeat.

“With each of your actions, another defeat will be added to your previous defeats, by the grace of Almighty God,” he said.

In his video statement, the spokesman detailed the latest wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes, which included a direct attack on a US base in Kuwait that had played a key role in a failed American-“Israeli” operation in Isfahan.

The US Al-Adairi Base in Kuwait was hit with missiles and drones, destroying helicopter storage facilities and US troop accommodations, the spokesman said.

The base had been used to support a US military operation in Isfahan province that ended in disaster for American forces, he said.

The US on Monday claimed it had rescued two pilots in a rescue mission.

Media reports have suggested that the US rescue operation may have been a "deception operation" aimed at stealing Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium.

The United States and “Israel” launched their latest unprovoked war on Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and targeting nuclear facilities, schools, and hospitals.