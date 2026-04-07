UK Blocks US Bases for Attacks On Iran’s Civilian Infrastructure

By Staff, Agencies

Britain is set to reject any US request US President Donald Trump to strike Iranian bridges or power plants from RAF bases, citing that such targets go beyond the scope of agreed “defensive” operations.

According to reports, the position reflects Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s policy that US access to UK military facilities must be restricted to operations aimed at degrading Iran’s defensive capabilities, including missile systems that could threaten British interests or allies in the Gulf.

Under these arrangements, US forces may not use British bases for attacks on civilian structures, including bridges and power plants, but would be allowed to be used for missions targeting Iranian missile infrastructure, such as storage depots or launch sites.

Additionally, the UK has stressed that its support for the US is strictly defensive, with requests to use RAF bases assessed case by case—and no formal request has yet been made for Trump’s proposed strikes.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to escalate attacks on Iran’s civilian infrastructure unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz, describing strikes on bridges and power plants as “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day.”

In response, experts warn strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure could be war crimes, leading the UK to refuse support while allowing US defensive operations against missiles. British officials will host 40+ countries to discuss securing the Strait of Hormuz and safe shipping.

Furthermore, British MP Richard Foord warned that US strikes on Iran risk breaking international law, saying, “Rules of engagement exist in war for very good reason… [they] stop disciplined use of force from becoming unmitigated blood-spilling.” He added that such attacks could undermine any perception of US actions as an “incredible opportunity” once the bombardment ends.

Despite these tensions, UK-US military cooperation continues. The UK has deployed 1,000 troops and defensive systems to Gulf allies, with Healey stressing, “We won't get drawn into the wider war… we continue to do with the US, defensive operations in the Middle East.”