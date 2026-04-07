US- “Israeli” Aggression Martyrs 310 Students, Teachers, over 750 Schools Destroyed

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s minister of education announced that 310 students and teachers have been martyred and over 750 schools have sustained damage so far in the ongoing war of aggression launched by the invading US- “Israeli” coalition against the Islamic Republic since late February.

Alireza Kazemi provided the grim figures during a televised interview on Monday night, adding that more than 210 students and teachers were also wounded during this period.

Referring to the infrastructural damage inflicted on the country’s education, Kazemi said, “Some 900 educational and administrative units as well as camping and sporting facilities have been either damaged or demolished.”

He stressed that of these, 750 schools sustained damage.

According to the minister, provinces of Hormozgan, Markazi, Tehran and East Azarbaijan bore the brunt of the attacks on the educational infrastructure.

“Iran’s Foreign Ministry has already communicated with a number of international organizations, including UNITED Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization [UNESCO] and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund [UNICEF], to legally pursue justice for Iranian students,” Kazemi stressed.

The enemies have deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, martyring hundreds of Iranian civilians, including some 170 children at an elementary school in Minab on the first day of war.