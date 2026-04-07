Iraqi Resistance Strikes US Bases, 1 Martyred at PMF Sites

By Staff, Agencies

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces [PMF] reported that one of its 45th Brigade fighters was martyred Tuesday in al-Qaim, al-Anbar, following a US-"Israeli" strike in the al-Jazira Operations Sector.

The PMF emphasized that its forces “continue to carry out their security missions steadfastly,” stressing their “high readiness and ongoing commitment to maintaining security and stability, despite the treacherous attacks targeting them.”

Earlier, seven airstrikes reportedly targeted PMF positions in Anbar province, western Iraq.

On April 6, US-“Israeli” forces struck two PMF sites in Nineveh and Salah al-Din, hitting Brigade 25’s intelligence HQ in al-Hadar and Brigade 52 in Tuz Khurmato. No casualties were reported. The attacks continue an ongoing campaign against Iraqi Resistance forces, following last week’s strikes that killed three fighters in Tal Afar.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Resistance forces intensified attacks on US bases and facilities across Iraq, including a UAV strike on the Harir base and explosions at a Duhok oil refinery.

Over the past 24 hours, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out 21 drone operations, part of ongoing retaliatory actions against US-“Israeli” aggression following the February 28 war on Iran.

In recent days, dozens of strikes have underscored continued opposition to the US presence in Baghdad and the region.