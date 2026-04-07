Gaza: ’Israeli’ Airstrike Kills WHO Worker, 6 Others

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation killed a WHO worker and six others in a Gaza airstrike, striking densely populated areas and adding to the rising number of number of martyrs from Zionist aggression.

According to local media, a house in the Bureij refugee camp, located in central Gaza, was targeted on Sunday, claiming four people and wounding several others.

The attack came hours after an air strike struck security personnel east of Gaza City, martyring and wounding a number of people.

In a separate aerial strike, a Palestinian was martyred near the Yarmouk Stadium in Gaza City. An "Israeli" drone also targeted a group of Palestinians in the Shujaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City, claiming one person and wounding others.

In southern Gaza, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] shot dead a young man with special needs near the Ard al-Laymoun area in Khan Younis, local media reported.

Early on Monday, the IOF targeted a UN vehicle carrying WHO staff and a commercial bus on Salah al-Din Street in southern Gaza, claiming driver Majdi Aslan, 54, and wounding another staff member, while reportedly blocking patients from entering or leaving the area.

Despite the October ceasefire, "Israel" has continued assaults across Gaza, claiming over 720 people and wounding nearly 2,000, while repeatedly targeting civilians, restricting aid, and blocking movement.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the IOF have claimed more than 72,300 Palestinians, since October 2023.