Kremlin Warns: Middle East Ablaze

By Staff, Agencies

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that the US-"Israeli" war on Iran has set the Middle East “on fire,” highlighting the dangerous consequences of the aggression.

On Sunday, Trump escalated tensions by demanding Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to destroy Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday, while Iran says the waterway is closed only to US and allied oil shipments.

In response, when asked by journalists about Trump’s rant on Monday, Peskov said that “we have seen those statements, but we prefer not to comment on them.”

He further stressed that “tensions continue to escalate, with basically the entire region on fire.”

According to him, “These are all dangerous and very negative consequences of the aggression unleashed against Iran. The geography of the conflict has expanded, and now we see the results, including the very negative repercussions for the global economy.”

Peskov added, Russia had “warned from the start that such consequences were inevitable.”

In parallel, Axios said on Sunday that the US, Iran, and regional mediators have been discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire in the conflict. Tehran has denied holding any talks with Washington.

Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly called for a cessation of hostilities in the Middle East and offered to help find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.