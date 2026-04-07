By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 6, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 2:25 a.m., the settlement of “Liman”, with a barrage of rockets. , and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., the settlement of “Hurfeish”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 a.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Fatima Gate area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Abil Al-Qamh Site, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}