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Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 6, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 6, 2026
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By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 6, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

  1. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated at 2:25 a.m., the settlement of “Liman”, with a barrage of rockets.
  2. , and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., the settlement of “Hurfeish”, with a barrage of rockets.
  3. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets.
  4. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:10 a.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Fatima Gate area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of rockets.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in Abil Al-Qamh Site, with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

This item is being updated 

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance SouthLebanon

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Last Update: 07-04-2026 Hour: 05:19 Beirut Timing

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