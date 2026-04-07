Jewish Leader in Iran Blasts Zionist Synagogue Attack

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" occupation carried out a series of airstrikes on central Tehran on Tuesday, targeting the Palestine neighborhood and completely destroying the Rafi-Nia Jewish Synagogue, according to Iranian authorities.

Homayoun Sameh Najafabadi, representative of the Jewish community in Iran’s parliament and head of the Jewish Association in Tehran, condemned the attack, saying, “During our religious holidays, the 'Israeli' entity targeted us and showed no mercy, even to Jews in Iran."

“The synagogue was completely destroyed, leaving Torah scrolls under the rubble, an act that pains Jews around the world,” he explained, adding that "Israel’s" aggression spares neither Muslims nor other religious communities, and expressed hope for the triumph of the Islamic Republic and lasting peace globally.

In a related context and as part of continued US-"Israeli" attacks on civilians, 18 people, including children, were martyred and 24 injured in strikes on residential areas in eastern and western Tehran, according to Iranian officials.

Other attacks targeted Mehrabad Airport and a power substation in western Tehran, while shops in the Molavi area were heavily damaged; a key bridge outside Qom was also struck in a separate US-"Israeli" attack.

In Isfahan Province, a US-"Israeli" strike on a railway bridge in Kashan claimed two people and injured three, as the aggression continues to devastate civilian infrastructure, with 750 schools destroyed and over 300 teachers and students martyred, according to Iranian officials.

Airstrikes on residential areas in Baharestan claimed lives of at least 13 people, while attacks in Qom left five civilians martyred and several others injured.

Earlier, the "Israeli" occupation confirmed a wave of attacks across Tehran and beyond, escalating aggression and causing widespread civilian casualties, drawing condemnation from Iran’s religious and political leaders.