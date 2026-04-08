Iran Imposes 2-Week Ceasefire On Its Terms, Lebanon Included

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has secured a major diplomatic win, reaching a two-week ceasefire with the United States on its own terms after intense negotiations and regional mediation, officials announced Wednesday.

Under the arrangement, Iran’s armed forces have agreed to suspend defensive operations if the US and "Israel" halt their attacks, while safe passage through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will be permitted for the next two weeks under coordination with Iran’s military and technical restrictions.

In a statement on behalf of the Iranian Supreme National Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that, “In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the United States for negotiations based on its 15‑point proposal as well as the US announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10‑point proposal as a basis for talks, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks on Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Additionally, Araghchi expressed gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for their “tireless efforts to end the war in the region,” noting that the ceasefire reflects the sacrifices of Iranian forces and the enduring support of the population since the early days of the conflict.

As part of the ceasefire agreement with the United States, Iran has outlined a detailed set of demands aimed at ensuring its national security, economic sovereignty, and regional influence.

Iran’s demands center on US non-aggression guarantees, continued control of the Strait of Hormuz, and recognition of its uranium enrichment rights, alongside sanctions relief and the removal of UN restrictions. Tehran also seeks compensation, a full US military withdrawal, and an end to regional hostilities, including in Lebanon, to secure its strategic and political position.

Iran’s 10-Point Ceasefire Demands:

Commitment to non-aggression

Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz

Recognition of Iran's right to uranium enrichment

Lifting all primary sanctions

Lifting all secondary sanctions

Termination of all United Nations Security Council resolutions

Termination of all Board of Governors resolutions

Paid compensation for Iran

Withdrawal of US forces from the region

Ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon

"Israel" joins the ceasefire in Iran

Meanwhile, a senior White House official told CNN that "Israel" has agreed to join the temporary ceasefire and suspend its bombing campaigns while negotiations continue.

The ceasefire was announced by US President Donald Trump just 90 minutes before a self‑imposed deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face escalated US attacks on civilian infrastructure, the official said.

The White House official confirmed that "Israel" has also joined the ceasefire, agreeing to temporarily suspend its bombings while negotiations continue.