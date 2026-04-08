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The ’Israeli’ Entity Bristles as Iran Locks in Ceasefire on Its Own Terms
By Staff, Agencies
"Israeli" media voiced broad frustration after a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire was announced, even as Iranian missile fire toward the occupied Palestinian territories underscored the shifting balance.
Meanwhile, "Israeli" broadcaster Kan highlighted the tense reality on the ground, reporting that settlers remained in shelters even as the ceasefire was declared. Other outlets described the initiative as “the largest failure in 'Israel’s' history since October 7.”
At the same, several "Israeli" platforms questioned the logic of the ceasefire, with one sarcastically asking, “Forty days and an entire nation staying home for a ceasefire?”
Additionally, others targeted Trump personally, calling him “a global joke” and “a weak man unable to withstand pressure,” while noting that the timing of the announcement suggested external events were pressuring "Israel".
Crucially, the deal includes halting hostilities, safeguarding Strait of Hormuz transit under Iranian oversight, and advancing key demands such as non-aggression guarantees, sanctions relief, recognition of uranium enrichment rights, and a broader pullback of US forces to reinforce Iran’s security and regional influence.
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