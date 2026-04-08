Netanyahu Declares Lebanon Off-Limits To Truce

By Staff, Agencies

Just hours after a ceasefire deal was reached, the Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that the "Israeli" entity supports the US decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks, but immediately violated the agreement by declaring it does not extend to Lebanon.

On his Office X account, Netanyahu said “Israel” backs Washington’s effort to stop Iran’s nuclear and missile threat and acknowledged US commitment to pursuing those goals in upcoming talks.

However, buried at the end of the statement was a unilateral carve-out, "The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

The "Israeli" occupation has already violated the ceasefire before the ink had dried, targeting an ambulance in southern Lebanon alongside bombing several towns in the South.

Shortly after the ceasefire took effect, "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched multiple attacks across southern Lebanon and the Bekaa. Airstrikes and artillery targeted towns including al-Qleileh, Ras al-Ain, Qana, al-Rayhan, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Bint Jbeil district towns, Hadatha, and Yohmor, resulting in casualties and injuries.

Netanyahu’s declaration directly contradicted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who brokered the ceasefire, stating it applied immediately everywhere, including Lebanon.

Moreover, "Israeli" media and security sources had reported that Iran insisted the truce cover Lebanon, consistent with Tehran’s demand for an end to aggression on all fronts.

As a result, the ceasefire announcement sparked widespread outrage in "Israeli" media. Outlets reported settlers staying in shelters and described the agreement as a historic failure, with Iran portrayed as the clear victor.

In addition, commentators mocked the deal’s logic and ridiculed Trump as “a global joke” unable to withstand pressure, highlighting frustration over the perceived surrender of US and "Israeli" war objectives.