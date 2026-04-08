By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 7, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people:

and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., the settlements of “Metula” and “Kfar Yuval”, with barrages of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m., the settlement of “Metula” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:45 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the Khiyam, detention center, with appropriate weapons. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m., the settlement of “Metula” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:40 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:40 a.m., the settlement of “Even Menachem”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., two hostile “Israeli” helicopters in the skies over the town of Bayada, with surface-to-air missiles, forcing them to retreat. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 a.m., two Merkava tanks in the Taybeh project area, with two offensive drones, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the Fatima Gate area on the Lebanese-Palestinian border, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Netu’a”, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the settlement of “Metula” for the fourth time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Shomera”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:35 a.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the settlement of “Karmiel”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 9:15 a.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the airspace of South Lebanon, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with artillery shells. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 a.m., a Merkava tank in the town of Bayada, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:55 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the villages of Rchaf and Beit Lif, with barrages of rockets. after monitoring an “Israeli” army force inside a house in the town of Bayada, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 11:35 a.m., with a guided missile, scoring direct hits. and within the framework of the warning issued by the Islamic Resistance to a number of settlements in northern occupied Palestine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 12:10 p.m., the settlement of “Nahariya”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 6:30 a.m., an “Israeli” warplane in the airspace of Western Beqaa, with a surface-to-air missile. the Islamic Resistance fighters have been engaged since noon today, Tuesday, April 7, 2026, in intense clashes with an "Israeli" army force at the eastern outskirts of the city of Bint Jbeil, using light and medium weapons, in parallel with targeting it with rocket artillery and artillery shells. The fighters also targeted a Merkava tank with a direct missile strike, scoring a confirmed hit. The clashes are still ongoing at the time of issuing this statement. and in parallel with the intense clashes being fought by the Islamic Resistance fighters at the eastern outskirts of the city of Bint Jbeil, the fighters are targeting areas where enemy forces are concentrated in the village of Maroun Al-Ras, the surroundings of the Moussa Abbas complex and Tahrir Triangle in the city of Bint Jbeil, and the Al-Friz Hill and Ghadmatha in the village of Aynata, with waves of rocket barrages and artillery shells.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}