Araghchi: Iran will Cease Defensive Strikes if Unprovoked Attacks are Halted

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced on behalf of Iran's top security body that the Islamic Republic would halt its defensive strikes if unprovoked attacks targeting the country were halted.

The top diplomat made the remarks on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] in a statement posted on X on Wednesday.

“If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations,” the statement read.

It further added “For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

The decision, Araghchi added, came following intervention on the part of Pakistan, the United States' request for negotiation based on Washington's 15-point proposal, and President Donald Trump's announcement of acceptance of Iran's 10-point proposal.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Islamabad for its efforts towards resolving the situation arising from the US's joining the Israeli regime in the adversaries' latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

Earlier, Trump said he had agreed to a two-week suspension of bombing and attacks on Iran, subject to Tehran reopening the strait.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, he said he would "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks," a decision he described as a "double-sided CEASEFIRE."

The SNSC subsequently declared a "historic and crushing defeat" of the United States and the Israeli regime after 40 days of war, announcing that Washington was forced to accept the Iranian proposal that includes a permanent ceasefire, the lifting of all sanctions, and the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region.