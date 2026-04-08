Lapid Slams Iran Ceasefire: ’Israel’s’ Worst Political Disaster

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" opposition leader Yair Lapid blasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after a US‑Iran ceasefire was announced, calling the outcome a “political disaster” and accusing the occupation entity of failing to deliver on its war objectives.

Emphasizing the severity of the situation, Lapid said that “there has been no political disaster like this in our entire history,” stressing that “'Israel' was not even at the table when decisions were made regarding the core of our national security.”

He further argued that while “the military carried out everything that was asked of it,” the 'Israeli' prime minister “failed politically, strategically and did not meet any of the goals he himself set.”

According to Lapid, the consequences of "Israel’s" handling of the war would be long-lasting, warning that “it will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu has caused.”

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media outlets echoed sharp criticism of the ceasefire, acknowledging significant gains by Iran and questioning the role of the United States in shaping the outcome.

Reports described the development as “not just an Iranian achievement but a huge victory,” asserting that Tehran had effectively dictated terms to the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Looking ahead, the ceasefire, announced for a two-week period, is seen as a prelude to negotiations that could formalize a broader agreement.

In commentary reflecting growing discontent, "Israeli" analysts said the agreement raised concerns about the country’s strategic position, particularly amid indications that broader regional actors could be included in the arrangement.

Adding to the criticism, a military correspondent for "Israeli" i24 TV mocked the timing of the ceasefire announcement, calling for clearer coordination in the future, while Dr. Shay Har-Zvi, a researcher at the Institute for Policy and Strategy [IPS], stated that the inclusion of Lebanon in the agreement would constitute a significant achievement for Iran.

It is noteworthy that Netanyahu announced unilaterally violated the ceasefire mere hours after it was reached, announcing this morning that Lebanon would not be included, as the IOF continued attacks on South Lebanon.

Additionally, “Israeli” broadcaster Channel 14 criticized President Trump’s portrayal of the ceasefire, questioning “in what world he lives” while promoting a “surrender agreement”. The outlet added that the more concerning aspect was the absence of official “Israeli” rejection of the deal.

Other “Israeli” media described Trump as having “failed to withstand pressure”, calling him “a weak man”, and noted that the ceasefire announcement coincided with Iranian missile launches toward “Israeli”-occupied territory, which they said underscored the imbalance of the agreement.

Meanwhile on the Iranian side, Iran declared a “great victory” after 40 days of US‑"Israeli" aggression, with its Supreme National Security Council highlighting the failure of enemy forces to achieve their objectives and praising support from allies across Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and occupied Palestine.

At the same time, Trump announced on Truth Social a conditional two-week pause in military operations, tied to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.