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Hezbollah Warns of “Israeli” Attacks on Civilians as Victory Nears
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations
Hezbollah issued a statement addressing its supporters and residents, describing the moment as decisive and urging continued patience, resilience and caution while awaiting an official ceasefire announcement, expressing confidence that a major victory is close at hand.
Hezbollah issued the following statement:
To the most honorable people…
To the patient, steadfast and self-sacrificing people of the resistance…
To the resilient people of the South, the proud Beqaa and the defiant Dahiyeh…
Today, we stand at the edge of a major historic victory—one that will be achieved thanks to the sacrifices of the fighters, the blood of the martyrs, and your unmatched patience and resilience.
At this critical moment, we call on you to remain patient, to stay strong, and to wait. Do not return to the villages, towns, and targeted areas in the South, the Beqaa and Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] before the final official announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.
This treacherous and brutal enemy, trying to escape the image of its defeat, may resort to acts of deception to stage a false scene suggesting it achieved something it failed to accomplish on the battlefield.
God willing, you will soon return to your villages and homes—standing tall, heads held high, dignified and victorious, just as you have always been.
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