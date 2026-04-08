Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Hezbollah Warns of “Israeli” Attacks on Civilians as Victory Nears

Hezbollah Warns of “Israeli” Attacks on Civilians as Victory Nears
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement addressing its supporters and residents, describing the moment as decisive and urging continued patience, resilience and caution while awaiting an official ceasefire announcement, expressing confidence that a major victory is close at hand.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

To the most honorable people…

To the patient, steadfast and self-sacrificing people of the resistance…

To the resilient people of the South, the proud Beqaa and the defiant Dahiyeh…

Today, we stand at the edge of a major historic victory—one that will be achieved thanks to the sacrifices of the fighters, the blood of the martyrs, and your unmatched patience and resilience.

At this critical moment, we call on you to remain patient, to stay strong, and to wait. Do not return to the villages, towns, and targeted areas in the South, the Beqaa and Beirut’s southern suburbs [Dahiyeh] before the final official announcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon.

This treacherous and brutal enemy, trying to escape the image of its defeat, may resort to acts of deception to stage a false scene suggesting it achieved something it failed to accomplish on the battlefield.

God willing, you will soon return to your villages and homes—standing tall, heads held high, dignified and victorious, just as you have always been.

Israel Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah IslamicResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Warns of “Israeli” Attacks on Civilians as Victory Nears

Hezbollah Warns of “Israeli” Attacks on Civilians as Victory Nears

one hour ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 7, 2026

3 hours ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 6, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, April 6, 2026

one day ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 5, 2026

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 5, 2026

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 08-04-2026 Hour: 01:45 Beirut Timing

whatshot