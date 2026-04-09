Large-Scale ’Israeli’ Assault Leaves 254 Martyrs, Over 1,100 Wounded Across Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

In a major escalation, the "Israeli" occupation intensified its large-scale aggression on Lebanon Wednesday, launching coordinated airstrikes that left over 250 martyrs and more than 1,150 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Around 150 airstrikes hit Lebanon in just two hours, targeting regions across the capital Beirut, its southern suburbs, southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Mount Lebanon, with residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure bearing the brunt.

As a result, Lebanese Civil Defense reported 254 martyrs and 1,165 wounded in Wednesday’s attacks, with the heaviest toll in Beirut and its southern suburbs, alongside significant losses across Baalbek, Hermel, Nabatieh, Alay, Saida, and Tyre.

Adding to the devastation, shortly after midnight Thursday, an “Israeli” airstrike hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, further increasing the toll as overwhelmed medical teams and hospitals struggled to cope.

This wave of bombings followed a ceasefire meant to include Lebanon, but the "Israeli" occupation violated it, continuing widespread attacks amounting to crimes against civilians.

Moreover, the aggression targeted homes and infrastructure across Lebanon, driving up losses and destruction while flagrantly violating the ceasefire.

In response, Hezbollah condemned the "Israeli" crimes, declaring that the blood of the martyrs “will not be in vain,” and denounced "Israel’s" “blind hatred, habitual criminality, and boundless brutality” in attacks on civilian populations.

Furthermore, the Resistance vowed the crimes would not go unanswered, reaffirming its role in defending Lebanon, a stance supported by Lebanese political leaders who warned that limiting its action would violate constitutional principles.

Meanwhile, Lebanese MP Elias Jradi condemned the government’s prevention of Resistance, calling it “a crime against humanity” and saying “we will remain the last stronghold of humanity, and we will prevail over this evil.”

He added that both the world and Lebanon’s authorities responsible for failing to confront "Israel’s" aggression, describing official condemnations as “absolutely insufficient” and warning that blocking Resistance violates the constitution.

As a result, calls are rising for legal action as "Israeli" attacks and the mounting toll of martyrs escalate the crisis in Lebanon.

In a parallel development, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf condemned US violations of Tehran’s 10-point ceasefire proposal even before talks began, citing breaches in three key areas: the ceasefire in Lebanon, violations of Iranian airspace, and denial of Iran’s right to nuclear enrichment.

Meanwhile, the IRG warned that “any attack on the proud Hezbollah is an attack on Iran,” condemning "Israeli" aggression on civilians and threatening a crushing response if attacks on Lebanon continue.