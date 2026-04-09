Trump Vows US Forces to Stay in West Asia, Pursuing ’Conquest’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump announced that American troops and equipment will remain in West Asia, openly defying the Iran-US ceasefire agreement that called for their withdrawal.

Trump announced via Truth Social that “all US ships, aircraft, and military personnel… will remain in place in, and around, Iran,” warning that if Tehran does not comply, US attacks will resume “bigger, and better, and stronger than anyone has ever seen before.”

He further claimed, “It was agreed… NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS and, the Strait of Hormuz WILL BE OPEN & SAFE.”

Trump's statements are further escalating the situation, namely since the US had agreed to Iran's 10-point proposal, which stipulate that the US military withdraw from the region.

In addition, Trump lashed out at US media over the Iran ceasefire, calling coverage of Tehran’s demands a “hoax” and accusing outlets of spreading “totally FAKE” reports on the 10-point plan, even though he had previously acknowledged the proposal as a “workable basis on which to negotiate.”

Meanwhile, shortly after the ceasefire, "Israel" violated the agreement by attacking Lebanon and entering Iranian airspace. Iran downed an "Israeli" drone, the Strait of Hormuz was temporarily closed, and Hezbollah vowed its retaliation would continue until the aggressions stop.