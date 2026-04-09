Pezeshkian Warns: Iran Will Unleash A Decisive Response To Any Ceasefire Breach

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned violations of the Iran‑US ceasefire, vowing that the Islamic Republic will respond “decisively” to any attack.

In a phone call with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian condemned Wednesday’s attacks on the islands of Lavan and Siri, stressing that “the Islamic Republic of Iran will take firm and immediate action against any aggression.”

Despite a Pakistan-mediated ceasefire after 41 days of US-"Israeli" attacks, intensified "Israeli" strikes on Lebanon continued, while Iran and the US agreed to a two-week truce based on Tehran’s 10-point proposal, which includes a ceasefire in Lebanon as part of a framework for ending the war.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian appreciated Pakistan’s “constructive” efforts to stop the war.

He pointed out that Tehran’s acceptance of the ceasefire despite repeated US violations of its commitments and international law demonstrates Iran's “responsible and authoritative” approach.

The president urged countries in the region and the world to “seize this opportunity to put pressure on the aggressors in order to avoid repeating the strategic mistake”.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Tehran’s approach hinges on the aggressors’ actual commitment to the principles of negotiation and adherence to their obligations.

He also reiterated that the security of the vital waterway of Hormuz Strait depends on the complete cessation of the US-"Israeli" aggression.

For his part, Shahbaz Sharif thanked the Islamic Republic for accepting Pakistan's offer to reach a ceasefire agreement.

He emphasized that all parties should adhere to the ceasefire, calling on the "Israeli" occupation to immediately stop its attacks on Lebanon.

Sharif also reiterated Islamabad's readiness to engage with all regional countries to advance peace, stability, and security in the Gulf region and West Asia.