Extended Access and Renewed Tensions at Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

Authorities in “Israel” reopened Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] after an unprecedented closure that lasted over 40 days. The site had been shut since late February, when the United States and “Israel” began a joint military campaign involving Iran.

Following the reopening, more than 3,000 Palestinian worshippers gathered for the dawn [Fajr] prayer, marking the first time they had been able to access the mosque since the closure began. Videos circulating online showed large crowds entering through the mosque’s gates, expressing relief and joy, while staff and volunteers prepared and cleaned the area to receive worshippers again.

During the closure, “Israeli” authorities had barred Palestinian Muslims from entering the site, including during significant religious occasions such as Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Friday prayers. Officials cited security concerns tied to the regional conflict, though Palestinians questioned these reasons, noting that large gatherings for Jewish holidays continued elsewhere.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is governed by a long-standing Status Quo arrangement, which recognizes its Islamic identity and assigns oversight of worship and administration to Muslim authorities. Critics argue that “Israel” has increasingly challenged this arrangement, particularly by permitting visits and religious activities by ultra-nationalist groups inside the compound.

After reopening, “Israeli” authorities also resumed near-daily entries by these groups, with extended visiting hours. Dozens entered shortly after dawn prayers ended, under police protection, with some observed praying and celebrating inside the site.

Previously, such visits were limited to two weekday periods: morning and early afternoon. However, under a revised schedule introduced before the conflict, access now begins earlier and lasts longer—running from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and again from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., totaling six and a half hours daily.

Officials from the Al-Quds Governorate described the expanded hours as a serious escalation, warning that it could further alter longstanding arrangements at the site and contribute to increasing tensions following the reopening.