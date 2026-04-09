Iran Army on Trigger Alert, US Officials Deemed ‘Untrustworthy’ Amid Ceasefire Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army [Artesh] has affirmed that its forces remain on full alert despite the ongoing ceasefire, underscoring Tehran’s continued distrust of its adversaries and its commitment to maintaining full combat readiness throughout the truce.

Army spokesperson Mohammad Akrami Nia stated that the military is vigilant and fully prepared, stressing that “we do not trust the enemy at all.” He added that officials from the United States—particularly President Donald Trump—“have proven to be completely untrustworthy,” noting that Iranian forces are keeping “their hands on the trigger” while awaiting further instructions from leadership.

Akrami Nia pointed to previous experiences, including the Iran nuclear deal and earlier negotiation rounds, as evidence of Washington’s unreliability. He also expressed hope that recent military strikes would lead to a shift in the behavior of opposing forces.

Highlighting battlefield developments, the spokesperson claimed that Iran had downed at least one model of every advanced fighter jet in the US arsenal. He further asserted that these developments contributed to weakening the United States’ position both regionally and within the broader international system.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, stated that “Israel” does not adhere to the principles of a ceasefire, warning that any further attacks by “Israel” and its allies would be met with a decisive response.

His remarks followed a wave of “Israeli” strikes across Lebanon, including in the capital Beirut, its surrounding areas, southern regions, the Beqaa Valley and Mount Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties.

These developments came after Shehbaz Sharif announced that Iran, the United States, and their allies had agreed to an immediate ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. However, “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later stated unilaterally that Lebanon was not included in the agreement, contradicting what had been described as a key provision of the ceasefire deal.