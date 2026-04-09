UN Chief Condemns ’Israel’ Strikes On Lebanon, Calls For Investigation

By Staff, Agencies

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk vehemently denounced "Israel’s" unprecedented attacks on Lebanon as “horrific” and urged an independent investigation.

According to Turk, "The scale of the killing and destruction in Lebanon today is nothing short of horrific…There must be prompt and independent investigations into all alleged violations, and those responsible brought to justice," he said, as quoted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He further warned that efforts to de-escalate the situation in West Asia cannot succeed so long as "the Lebanese people are living under continuing fire, forcibly displaced, and in fear of further attacks."

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" occupation bombed civilian areas across Lebanon, resulting in over 200 martyrs and injuring thousands just as people prepared to return home after the temporary ceasefire.

In response, Lebanon’s top leaders—President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri—condemned the "Israeli" bombings, with Berri calling them “a fully-fledged war crime” and urging national unity.

In a parallel move, Iran strongly condemned the attack against Lebanon and closed the Strait of Hormuz in an act of solidarity with Beirut.

Spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Ibrahim Rezaei, said in a post on X, “In response to the brutal 'Israeli' aggression on Lebanon, the movement of ships in the Strait of Hormuz must be immediately stopped, and a strong, decisive strike must be launched to prevent further attacks by the 'Israeli' entity."

He added a tribute to the Lebanese people, stating that Tehran "must not leave them alone for a second." He later added, “Either there is a ceasefire on all fronts, or there is no ceasefire on any front.”

Moreover, arms of the Axis of Resistance, including Yemen, the IRG, and the Iraqi Resistance, expressed their strong condemnations of the "Israeli" aggression on Lebanon, each claiming that "Israel" will face a decisive response.

Global condemnations also poured in, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who said that the attacks show "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's “contempt for life and international law." Others include Egypt and Al-Azhar, and multiple US lawmakers.

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, announced on Thursday that it targeted the settlement of Manara with a rocket salvo in retaliation for massacres carried out by "Israel" in its violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah clarified that while it adhered to the ceasefire demands, "Israel" had violated the agreement and warned that its retaliatory attacks will continue "until the 'Israeli'-American aggression against our country and people ceases."