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Victory Narrative: Iranian Leadership Gains Ground

Victory Narrative: Iranian Leadership Gains Ground
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By Al-Ahed News

This infographic highlights shifting perceptions of the war’s outcome, suggesting a growing belief that Iranian leadership is emerging stronger despite sustained Western‑backed pressure, according to a poll by the "Israeli" "Hadashot 13" website.

Poll percentages compare perceived winners—Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, versus "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump —highlighting a narrative where Iranian leadership is seen as advancing while US and “Israeli” figures face declining confidence.

Victory Narrative: Iranian Leadership Gains Ground

 

 

Israel Iran war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates SayyedMojtabaKhamenei

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Last Update: 09-04-2026 Hour: 05:09 Beirut Timing

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