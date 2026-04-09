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Ex-IAEA Chief Warns: ‘Israel’ Seeking To Sabotage Iran-US Ceasefire

Ex-IAEA Chief Warns: ‘Israel’ Seeking To Sabotage Iran-US Ceasefire
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By Staff, Agencies

Former chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Mohamed ElBaradei, warned that the "Israeli" occupation is seeking to sabotage any prospects of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

In a post on X, ElBaradei "The most important thing 'Israel' will work on by all means is eliminating any chances for peace between Iran and America.”

He added that "Tel Aviv" also seeks to shut down any opportunities for reconciliation between Arab states in the Gulf and Iran.

Furthermore, he stressed that these fears are due to the dangers of "Israel" being marginalized in the region "and spotlighting the policies of occupation, settlement, and ethnic cleansing it practices, as we see it doing now in Lebanon."

ElBaradei also emphasized, "A fundamental condition for peace in the region is for America to rein in 'Israel's' rampage, something the former has not done in Gaza and the West Bank, and the result is clear to everyone: more killing and destruction!"

Meanwhile, “Israel” launched deadly strikes on Lebanon, killing over 250 and casting doubt on the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire, which it quickly sidestepped by excluding Lebanon despite prior commitments. In response, Iran tied talks with the US to a Lebanon ceasefire and shut the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel Iran IAEA Lebanon strait of hormuz zionist aggression Hezbollah war on iran UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 09-04-2026 Hour: 05:09 Beirut Timing

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