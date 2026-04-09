Newsweek: 52% of US Voters Support Impeaching Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Most Americans want Congress to impeach US President Donald Trump over his war on Iran and other controversial policies, according to a new poll, more than 40 days after a US-“Israeli” military coalition launched an unprovoked war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a survey published Wednesday, 52% of registered voters supported impeaching Trump, compared to 40% opposed, Newsweek reported.

The figures come as the American president is increasingly losing support in Congress over his so-called “Operation Epic Fury” - now widely referred to as “Epic Failure.”

The costly and illegal operation has already consumed tens of billions of dollars and raised concerns about the strain on US weapons stockpiles.

A total of 790 people took part in the survey, which was commissioned by two groups opposed to Trump’s Iran war and other policies: the progressive advocacy organizations Impeach Trump Again and Free Speech for People.

The findings also showed that one in seven Republicans supported removal proceedings.

According to the report, the poll was conducted by John Bonifaz, president and co-founder of Free Speech for People, for veteran progressive pollster Celinda Lake’s firm. It has a margin of error of 3.9%.

“This is an unprecedented result this early in a presidential term,” Bonifaz said during an April 6 press conference.

Voters have turned against Trump far earlier than they opposed former President Richard Nixon — the only other two-term president to see majority support for impeachment.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump twice during his first term, but the Senate rejected conviction both times. The second impeachment, for inciting the January 6 Capitol riot, received 57 Senate votes, including seven Republicans. However, it occurred after Trump had left office and fell short of the two-thirds threshold.

Trump’s war on Iran, which began on February 28, has further fueled Americans’ anger, intensifying calls for his impeachment and removal.

The unprovoked aggression has already escalated into a regional conflict that is reshaping the political landscape both on Capitol Hill and among voters.

The war has also carried a considerable political cost for Trump’s favorability.

His approval rating dropped to 39% in early April, down from 42% in late February before the war began, with 53% disapproving - marking the lowest rating of his second term.

Inside Congress, Democrats supported impeachment by 84% to 8%, with 78% strongly backing removal. Republicans, however, opposed impeachment by 81% to 14%, with 77% of GOP foes strongly opposed. Independents swung toward impeachment, 55% to 34%.

In the House, lawmakers need only a simple majority to impeach Trump, but Democrats lack the majority.

Senate conviction requires a two-thirds vote in a chamber that remains firmly Republican. Currently, no votes for removal exist on either side of the chamber.