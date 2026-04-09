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Iran: Qaani Vows Retribution For Lebanon Attacks

Iran: Qaani Vows Retribution For Lebanon Attacks
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By Staff, Agencies

In response to escalating violence, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, condemned “Israel’s” recent attacks on Lebanon and vowed that those responsible for the brutality would be held accountable.

In his statement, Qaani praised Lebanese Resistance fighters and members of the broader Resistance Front, saying their actions “will bear victory,” and warning the "Israeli" occupation that “the killer Zionists will regret their actions” and face “harsh punishment.”

He further lauded the steadfastness of Resistance forces, declaring, “I kiss your hands one by one,” in recognition of their “decisive and courageous decisions.”

Moreover, Qaani said their struggles are “great heroic epics” that are “carved into the rocks of dignity and steadfastness and will create legacies for humanity.”

He also characterized "Israel’s" history as “bloody, criminal, and anti-human, full of killing of innocent people, women, and children,” singling out "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for seeking to demonstrate that “he is more savage and cruel-hearted than his master, the United States.”

Following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire including Iran and its allies, the "Israeli" enemy subsequently launched a massive attack on Lebanon, killing over 250 and injuring more than 1,150. Strikes hit the capital Beirut, South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, while Iran demanded a ceasefire in Lebanon and warned of retaliation.

Israel Iran Lebanon zionist aggression war criminals Hezbollah war on iran DonaldTrump WarCrimes UnitedStates IslamicResistance IsraeliOccupation IRG

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