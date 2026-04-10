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Ex-Iran FM Kharrazi Martyred of Wounds After US-’Israeli’ Aggression
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s former foreign minister and head of the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Dr. Kamal Kharrazi, was martyred after succumbing to wounds sustained in a US-"Israeli" attack earlier this week.
According to individuals close to him, Dr. Kharrazi was wounded when his home in Tehran was targeted in an attack on April 1. His wife was also martyred in the same incident.
In terms of his background, Dr. Kharrazi held key leadership roles since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, including serving as Iran’s foreign minister from 1997 to 2005 and as a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, before later heading the Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, which advises the leadership on long-term foreign policy strategy.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep sorrow over Dr. Kharrazi’s martyrdom, recalling their long-standing friendship since meeting him during his tenure as Iran’s UN envoy and praising him as a man of “rare learning and genuine warmth.”
He called Kharrazi an exceptional diplomat and a “dear friend,” extended condolences to his family and Iran, and said his death highlights the “terrible cost” of the ongoing war and the urgency of ending it.
Meanwhile, Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] marked the 40th day since the martyrdom of Leader Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei with nationwide ceremonies, calling his death a turning point in the region.
The IRG said “the end of the dark era of arrogance in the region came by the blessing of the blood of the martyr leader,” crediting his martyrdom with inspiring resistance, unity, and military strength against aggressors, and reaffirmed loyalty to newly elected Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
Imam Khamenei was declared a martyr after a US-"Israeli" attack on his residence on February 28, with his successor later elected by the Assembly of Experts under Article 108.
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