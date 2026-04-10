Rutte: Trump Urges NATO To ‘Secure’ Hormuz Within Days

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has demanded European governments make concrete commitments within days to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told EU diplomats, according to officials, amid rising tensions between Washington and its allies over the ongoing war on Iran.

In Response, Rutte is trying to ease a NATO crisis after Trump signaled a possible withdrawal over European reliance on US security guarantees and limited support for US-"Israeli" strikes on Iran.

Following a White House meeting, diplomats said Rutte relayed Trump’s demands, increasing pressure on European governments to respond.

Meanwhile, European leaders face growing pressure to present concrete plans for the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has used as leverage in its confrontation with the US and its allies, including Arab monarchies.

Speaking in Washington after meeting Trump, Rutte said some NATO members were initially “a bit slow” and “a bit surprised” to assist the US, but support has since grown, adding that allies are now largely responding to Trump’s requests and doing what the US asks.

However, several European allies have indicated their willingness to support operations in the Strait of Hormuz only after a durable cessation of hostilities and guarantees from Iran that their vessels would not be targeted.

In parallel, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said the secretary general remains in contact with allies following his Washington discussions, adding that Washington expects “concrete commitments and action to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

At the same time, the dispute reflects rising US–NATO tensions, driven by Trump’s pressure on allies and past remarks about Greenland.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a key flashpoint amid the war on Iran and a temporary ceasefire.

One diplomat said, “We note the frustration in Washington, but they did not consult allies either before or after starting this war,” adding NATO “would not play a role in the war against Iran,” but allies seek longer-term solutions for Hormuz.

After the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social that “NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again,” while a senior European official said the alliance remains uneasy, adding that “the NATO community is more worried right now than confident” despite recent talks.

Meanwhile, European states are coordinating plans on the Strait of Hormuz, with Britain leading a coalition of about 40 countries and Macron citing around 15 preparing steps to restore traffic.

Rutte said, “If NATO can help, obviously NATO is there,” but stressed consensus is needed, while officials said reopening depends on a US–Iran deal and one diplomat added, “We are willing to make the right noises… but ultimately… to have the right conditions in place.”

At the same time, NATO remains divided, with Spain’s PM Pedro Sanchez welcoming the Iran–US ceasefire but criticizing Washington for starting the war and saying those responsible for “chaos and destruction” should not be praised for ending it. Spain has opposed the US–“Israel” war on Iran and called for diplomacy.