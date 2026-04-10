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Pakistani Defense Minister Slams Cancerous “Israel” over Genocide in Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Pakistan’s Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has blasted the “Israeli” entity as “evil and a curse for humanity,” slamming its ongoing genocide against innocent civilians in Lebanon while diplomatic peace efforts are underway in Islamabad.
Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, the senior Pakistani politician drew a clear line between the Zionist entity’s bloodletting and any pretense of pursuing peace, stating: “‘Israel’ is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by ‘Israel’, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated.”
Asif further described the Zionist entity as a “cancerous state” forcibly implanted on Palestinian land, underscoring that its very existence has brought nothing but destruction and instability to the region and the wider world.
The remarks come as the “Israeli” occupation army escalates its barbaric assault on Lebanon, murdering hundreds of civilians in blatant acts of aggression that have drawn widespread international condemnation.
This latest wave of “Israeli” crimes follows the entity’s long genocidal campaign in Gaza — which has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead, mostly women and children — and its aggression against Iran on February 28.
Pakistan has long stood firmly with the Palestinian people and the Lebanese Resistance in their legitimate struggle against Zionist occupation and expansionism.
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