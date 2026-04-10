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Iran’s Qalibaf: Time Running out for US- ‘Israel’ to Honor Ceasefire, Stop Attacks on Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has warned the United States and the “Israeli” entity that “time is running out,” stressing that any attempt to exclude Lebanon or the Axis of Resistance from the recently brokered ceasefire will meet a firm and decisive response.
Posting on X on Thursday night, Qalibaf quoted Iran’s official position paper that leaves no room for misinterpretation or backtracking. The document, part of a 10-point proposal underpinning the ceasefire, explicitly states:
1. Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran’s allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire.
2. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly and clearly stressed the Lebanon issue during the Islamabad talks; there is no room for denial or backtracking.
3. Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses. Extinguish the fire immediately.
Iran’s parliament speaker’s message comes as the “Israeli” entity continues its aggressive bombing in Beirut and other Lebanese areas, in flagrant breach of the agreement mediated with the involvement of regional and international actors, including Pakistan.
Tehran has consistently maintained that the ceasefire covers not only direct Iranian interests but the full security of Lebanon and the broader Axis of Resistance. Any selective interpretation or attempt to carve out Lebanon from the deal, Iranian officials insist, constitutes a dangerous violation that will not go unanswered.
“Time is running out,” Qalibaf wrote, underscoring the urgency and Iran’s unwavering commitment to its allies and to regional stability.
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