Netanyahu’s Likud Faces Poll Drop After War On Iran

By Staff, Agencies

An opinion poll conducted after the announcement of the temporary US–Iran ceasefire indicated a sharp shift in the political landscape in the occupied territories, with a notable decline in support for “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc.

According to the poll, Likud remains the largest parliamentary party, but lost three seats, dropping to 25, and consequently dropped Netanyahu's political camp down to 51 seats overall, reflecting its weakening position within the current electoral map.

In contrast, opposition parties gained ground, with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar rising to 14 seats, Naftali Bennett steady at 19, and Yair Golan’s Democrats up to 11, while Yesh Atid led by Yair Lapid fell to 6 seats, its weakest recent showing.

Meanwhile, the poll also found Hadash–Ta’al and the United Arab List each winning 5 seats, while Balad fell below the electoral threshold. It added that a unified Arab list could secure 12 seats, further reducing Netanyahu’s bloc to 50 seats.

At the same time, the poll highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with the ceasefire, with 56% opposing it and favoring continued military action, while 58% said “Israel” and the US failed to achieve a decisive victory over Iran. Only 25% supported ending the war or believed it achieved deterrence goals.

Furthermore, the poll indicated a split between military and political trust, with 69% saying the Chief of Staff handled the operation effectively and 57% expressing confidence in the Mossad chief.

In contrast, political leaders fared poorly, as 52% rated War Minister Yisraeli Katz’s performance as poor and nearly half said Netanyahu failed to meet the demands of the situation.

Overall, the results point to a fragmented parliamentary landscape with no clear majority, as Netanyahu’s bloc declines while opposition parties gain ground, signaling deepening political instability.

Additionally, commentary in "Israeli" media also suggested the Iran war ended without a decisive outcome for “Israel” and the US, describing it as a strategic setback for their campaign.