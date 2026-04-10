Ayatollah Khamenei: ‘Heroic People Are Victors’ In Third Imposed War

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei has urged continued public mobilization against US and “Israeli” aggression, while praising the Iranian people’s “clear victory” in the ongoing imposed war.

In a message marking the 40th day since the Martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, he addressed the ongoing imposed war and praised the Iranian people’s resilience.

The message opened with a Quranic verse, “Indeed, we have granted you a clear victory,” underscoring themes of perseverance and divine guidance.

In this context, the leader said, “Brothers and sisters in the homeland! Today… it can be boldly stated that you, the heroic people of Iran, have been the definitive victors in this arena,” adding that the Islamic Republic’s rise as a major power and the visible decline of imperialism have become evident to all.

Furthermore, he said, “This is undoubtedly a divine blessing,” attributing it to the “blood of our martyred leader and other bloodied martyrs” and public resilience, adding that it came through “their active participation in the streets, neighborhoods, mosques, and their selfless sacrifices.”

The message also referenced a February 28 strike during the first day of US–“Israeli” attacks on Iran, when a school in Minab was reportedly destroyed, causing martyrs among schoolgirls.

Additionally, Ayatollah Khamenei said the “practical expression of gratitude” is “tireless efforts towards achieving a powerful Iran,” stressing continued public engagement as outlined by the martyred leader. He added: “What is necessary at this time to achieve this strategic slogan and goal… is the continued presence of our dear people… This presence is a key pillar” of Iran’s current standing.

Moreover, Ayatollah Khamenei rejected the idea that negotiations could reduce public participation, urging continued mobilization, saying that “even if it is presumed that we have entered a phase of military silence,” citizens should “intensify their participation” in streets, neighborhoods, and mosques.

In addition, the Leader said public mobilization “in the streets” influences negotiations following the two-week ceasefire in the war, and reflected on the Islamic Republic’s development since its founding.

He stressed, “When our martyred leader took charge, the Islamic Republic was like a sapling… but after nearly 37 years… the noble tree he had nurtured stood strong, its roots deep.”

Similarly, the Leader said the path toward a stronger Iran depends on unity among diverse social groups, stating: “The path toward the goal of ‘a stronger Iran’ is through unity among the various sectors of society,” adding that in recent weeks “the hearts of the people have grown closer… and all have gathered under the flag of the homeland.”

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei touched on the swift, miraculous growth of the Iranian nation, saying any observer can grasp the rapid, almost miraculous growth of this nation.

In parallel, the Leader urged regional countries to “look properly and understand” what he called a “miracle” unfolding in the region, warning against reliance on “false promises” and stressing that closer relations depend on distancing from “arrogant powers.”

He said Iran would “not leave the criminals who attacked our country unpunished” and would seek compensation for damages and casualties, while also pledging to “take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage.”

At the same time, he added that Iran “does not seek war,” but will defend its rights and consider the wider Resistance Front in its decisions.

Calling for national unity amid wartime pressures, he urged citizens to support one another and warned against enemy media, saying it is essential to protect the mind from outlets “under the enemy’s control,” which “do not wish well for our country.”

Separately, the Leader described Imam Khamenei’s martyrdom as one of the “greatest crimes committed by the enemies of Islam and Iran” and among the heaviest national losses in modern history, urging the people to preserve what he called the “resolve for avenging the pure blood of our martyrs.”

He praised Khamenei as the “father of the Iranian nation,” framing the ongoing struggle as a “saga of heroic resistance” and calling for continued unity and resilience amid what he said had become a confrontation with “savage and armed” enemies.

Ultimately, the Leader compared the current struggle to past resilience, invoking the spirit of Ashura and the sacrifices of the Islamic Revolution, and said grief over Ayatollah Khamenei’s death has turned into renewed resistance across Iran.

He described Khamenei as a figure of “unparalleled dedication, resilience, and wisdom,” highlighting his focus on youth empowerment, scientific progress, and military development as foundations of Iran’s strength.

Ayatollah Khamenei noted that Khamenei’s influence has only grown after his martyrdom, with his “spirit lives on, guiding the Iranian people and the global movement for justice.”