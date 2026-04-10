The Message of the Enemy’s Airstrikes

By Mohammad Raad, Al-Akhbar newspaper

The “Israeli” airstrikes that targeted residential buildings and commercial shops in Beirut, the southern suburbs, and the mountains, as well as in the South and the Beqaa, are the acts of a defeated enemy-desperate over its inability to achieve the objectives it dreams of in Lebanon.

They are by no means an indication of any field achievement revealing that the enemy has reached a strategic position through which it can impose a fait accompli on the Lebanese, forcing them into submission, surrendering to its will, and yielding to its blackmail.

The martyrs, the wounded, and those affected are the sons and daughters of our honorable people. Their loss, pain, and the grief of their families are a merit and a shared burden with the fighters who confront, on the battlefield, an enemy that seeks to subjugate the homeland, humiliate its people, and violate sovereignty and national dignity.

Every drop of blood shed in confronting this enemy, rejecting its objectives, and resisting its aggression stands as an indictment against every coward, defeatist, or false claimant of honor, patriotism, or sovereignty-those who seek the enemy’s approval while mocking those who sacrifice their lives to repel its aggression.

Liberation is not achieved without effort, resolve, and struggle. Sovereignty is not secured without self-confidence, trust in the people and in God, and a refusal to take instructions and directives from those who are the enemy’s protectors, friends, and partners.

Lamenting the losses, victims, and destruction during the confrontation and resistance against a savage, criminal enemy-one that seeks nothing but harm and ruin for the country, its officials, and its citizens alike-turns into empty rhetoric and incitement, a dance upon the wounds of the honorable, and a vile and spiteful exploitation and glorification of the enemy’s crimes and airstrikes that violate civilian lives, international law, agreements, and norms.

In the spirit of patriotism, we should stop dwelling on the mistakes of our people while they are resisting the enemy’s project and objectives. As for spreading rumors, manufacturing climates of incitement, and adopting authoritarian measures that deepen national division-these are policies that bear no relation to national logic or genuine patriotic action.

Those who are shortsighted, whatever their position, should not imagine that the self-appointed guardians care more for the country’s interests and welfare than the honorable resistance fighters who offer their blood and lives cheaply for the nation’s dignity and the honor of its people.

Through the savage airstrikes it launched against Lebanon—out of malice, hatred, and spite-the “Israeli” enemy sought to send a message to its American patron: let us mock the world and diverge in our stance on accepting the proposed truce with Iran. You may accept it, while I refuse-and you have no authority over me. I am your pampered proxy, deserving to hold sway over you and to drag you into war in pursuit of my own interests and in defense of my entity.

These brutal Zionist airstrikes-likely to be repeated-are the message, but will that message achieve its aim?

What we believe is that the path toward ending the war in the region serves shared interests between Iran and the United States, and it cannot achieve the desired success with Iran unless “Israel” halts its fire in Lebanon.

The resistance knows where the enemy is most vulnerable, and Iran knows its responsibilities well. There is no need for some Lebanese to become further entangled beyond the mistakes they have already made against their country’s sovereignty and the unity of its people.

Do not rush into the slide-what awaits at the bottom is more perilous than enduring the impact.

*Head of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc