By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 9, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:30 a.m., the settlement of Manara, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:42 a.m., Nemmera Armored Recovery Vehicle in the village of Taybeh, with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 a.m., an “Israeli” force positioned inside a house in the Taybeh project area, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m., the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” and “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m., the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at 11:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops at the Al-Marj Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., the settlements of “Kiryat Shmona” and “Metula”, with barrages of rockets.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}