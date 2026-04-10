- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
IRG Announces: Strait of Hormuz Control Enters New Phase
By Staff, Agencies
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Navy announced that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered a new stage, following a temporary Pakistan-mediated ceasefire between Tehran and Washington.
In a statement on Friday, the IRG Navy said the pause in fighting came after the US and “Israel” failed to achieve their objectives during 40 days of war against Iran, adding that “the two days of silence in military battle clearly showed… that the management of the Strait of Hormuz has entered a new phase.”
Notably, the announcement echoed Thursday’s remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who said Iran will "take the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage."
Earlier, the US and "Israeli" enemy launched an attack on Iran on February 28, prompting Iran to retaliate with 100 missile and drone strikes on US and "Israeli" targets and block the Strait of Hormuz to hostile-affiliated tankers.
However, efforts by the US to form a coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz largely failed, as most NATO allies declined to commit forces.
Meanwhile, South Korea announced it will send a special envoy to Iran to assess the situation in West Asia, following a phone call between top Iranian and South Korean diplomats amid conflicting reports on the waterway’s reopening.
Additionally, Iranian oil exporters’ spokesman Hamid Hosseini said incorporating Iran’s terms on the security and legal framework of the Strait of Hormuz into the truce could mark a major diplomatic achievement, adding that new conditions may now work in Iran’s favor.
Comments
- Related News