Sheikh Qassem Urges Lebanese Officials to End Free Concessions: No Return for Previous Situation

By Staff

Message from Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem to the steadfast and sacrificing Lebanese people:

I extend my condolences to our patient and steadfast people across all of Lebanon for the martyrdom of the righteous- men, women, children, and fighters-asking Almighty God to grant them His greatest mercy for the pure blood they have offered for our people and our homeland, which we see as a contributing factor to dignity and victory in confronting the brutal and tyrannical “Israeli”-American enemy. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded, and for patience, determination, and success for our people.

The “Israeli” enemy has failed on the battlefield in confronting the brave heroes of the resistance. It has been unable to carry out the ground invasion it repeatedly announced. Its soldiers and officers have fallen into the ambushes of the fighters, and its vehicles have been destroyed at the junctions of towns and villages. It has repeatedly changed its objectives- at times seeking to reach the Litani, at others limited advances, or relying on firepower and destruction- but in more than forty days of aggression, it has failed to stop rockets, shells, and drones from reaching its settlements, near and far, up to Haifa and beyond.

The enemy was surprised by the resistance’s tactics, the flexibility of the fighters, their defensive capabilities, and their extraordinary courage. It became clear that even mobilizing one hundred thousand “Israeli” soldiers would not enable occupation, but would instead turn them into casualties. Those remaining on the battlefield live in fear, uncertain of when they may be killed, captured, or ordered to withdraw due to the inability to hold ground in the South.

For forty days, the enemy has accumulated failure. Its settlements are filled with fear and distress, its plans are confused, and its officials issue daily threats that are loud in tone but weak in effect. It resorted to bloody crimes on Wednesday in Beirut, the southern suburbs [Dahyieh], the South, the Beqaa, and Mount Lebanon-targeting civilians in densely populated areas to cover its battlefield failures.

However, our Lebanese people are far stronger and more resilient than it believes. The displaced have set an example of pride and morale, those who sheltered them have shown the highest levels of citizenship and humanity, and the fighters on the frontlines form a solid barrier that has shattered the ambitions of the Zionists.

The resistance will continue until the last breath. The eagerness of the youth to go to the battlefield and remain there is a sign of hope and dignity. The sacrifices make us more determined to liberate our land and preserve our honor. We will not accept a return to the previous situation, and we call on officials to stop making free concessions. Together-as a state, army, people, and resistance-we will protect our country, restore its sovereignty, and expel the occupier. Their threats and weapons will not intimidate us; we are the people of this land, and we possess the faith, will, and capability to prevent them from achieving their goals.

Allah has decreed: “I and My messengers shall prevail. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Mighty.”