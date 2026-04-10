Hezbollah Condemns “Israeli” Strike on Nabatieh Government Serail, Killing 13 Security Personnel

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah has strongly condemned what it described as a “major massacre” carried out by the “Israeli” enemy, after a strike targeted the government Serail in the city of Nabatieh, resulting in the killing of 13 members of Lebanon’s State Security apparatus.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the attack represents a continuation of what it called the “Black Wednesday” massacre, describing it as a blatant assault on a sovereign Lebanese security institution. The movement accused the “Israeli” enemy of repeatedly violating Lebanon’s sovereignty and targeting its people, state, and institutions in an attempt to inflict maximum damage and break national resilience.

Hezbollah argued that the attack reflects an effort to cover what it described as military failure on the battlefield, while also placing heavy responsibility on the Lebanese state amid ongoing escalation.

The statement also criticized political developments, claiming that Lebanese authorities are moving toward direct negotiations with the enemy “under fire,” and warned against what it described as concessions that weaken Lebanon’s position while the country remains exposed to continued attacks.

Hezbollah further said that efforts to strip legitimacy from what it described as the “resistance’s defensive role” contradict constitutional rights and international law. It warned that continued concessions would only encourage further aggression.

Condemning the strike, Hezbollah extended condolences to the families of the victims and to the leadership and personnel of the State Security Directorate.

The group called on Lebanese authorities to reconsider their approach, urging a return to what it described as alignment with “the people and the resistance,” and stressed that national unity and steadfastness are necessary to confront ongoing aggression.