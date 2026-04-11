’Israel’: No Ceasefire Talks, Lebanon Deal Possible

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese government and the Trump administration have reportedly urged “Israel” to halt its strikes on Lebanon ahead of direct talks set to begin next week, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, the "Israeli" and Lebanese ambassadors in Washington are set to hold the first round of direct talks under the auspices of the US State Department, with further, more detailed negotiations expected to follow.

The meeting comes after the two sides held a preparatory trilateral phone call on Friday with an adviser to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Following the call, the Lebanese side said the parties agreed to convene on Tuesday to “discuss announcing a ceasefire.”

However, Axios cited "Israeli" Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter, who stated that "Israel" is willing to advance a "peace agreement" with Lebanon, but categorically rejects engaging in any ceasefire discussions with Hezbollah.

Leiter said in a statement that the occupation agreed to "promote an agreement with Lebanon," not with the Lebanese resistance.

In parallel, Lebanese officials have called for a return to the November 2024 ceasefire understandings, limiting “Israeli” strikes to alleged “imminent threats” rather than broader attacks, despite widespread reported violations and civilian casualties during the 15-month truce.

A Lebanese delegation, expected to include Ambassador Simon Karam, is set to travel to Washington for US-mediated talks, though no official date has been confirmed.

Beirut insists a ceasefire is a precondition for broader negotiations, while an "Israeli" official told Axios that “Israel” will not commit to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Lebanese government’s move toward direct talks with “Israel” amid ongoing attacks has sparked strong backlash, with protests in Beirut outside government headquarters opposing negotiations as strikes continue and calls for Hezbollah’s disarmament grow.

"Israeli" media reported that the US has increased pressure on “Israel” to scale back its attacks in Lebanon ahead of expected negotiations, with President Donald Trump urging a reduction in fighting and an end to hostilities.

Reports also noted that Iran has made a full Lebanese ceasefire a precondition for talks, a position Washington reportedly understands, while "Israeli" outlets warned that the ongoing conflict continues to impose heavy costs on “Israel.”