’Israeli’ Media: Arab Normalization with ’Israel’ at Risk Amid Iran War

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" assessments suggested that the war against Iran has dimmed the chances of advancing normalization between “Israel” and Arab states, especially in the Gulf, "Israeli" "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported.

Additionally, senior "Israeli" officials believe that the current trajectory of the war reduces the likelihood of expanding normalization agreements, at least in the near term.

According to the reports, Gulf states may now engage more with Iran and Turkey, driven by security concerns and regional realities rather than political alignment.

At the same time, Financial Times report said Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, feel dragged into a war they sought to avoid and face direct security risks from Iran, while still viewing Tehran as a strategic threat and opposing actions that could spark uncontrolled escalation.

Notably, the report notes the UAE as an exception, strengthening security ties with “Israel” during the war, while other Gulf states stayed cautious—engaging the US privately, avoiding open alignment, and favoring neutrality with Tehran—prompting "Israeli" concern that the conflict could slow normalization and reshape regional strategies.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reports that Gulf states are reevaluating their security after US-"Israeli" attacks on Iran provoked widespread retaliatory strikes. The conflict exposed Gulf countries as frontline actors, with Iranian missiles and drones targeting US and "Israeli"-linked assets, causing material and economic disruption and highlighting the limits of reliance on a US-led security framework.

The war has prompted Gulf states to reassess ties with Washington, Iran, and “Israel,” revealing limits to their influence over US decisions. Officials say past efforts to ease tensions with Iran are now under scrutiny, with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan warning that rebuilding trust will take time.