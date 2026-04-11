Ireland Faces Fuel Crisis Amid Oil Supply Protests

By Staff, Agencies

Ireland faces a risk of temporary fuel shortages as ongoing protests over rising fuel prices disrupt key transport routes and energy infrastructure across the country.

In addition, protests involving slow-moving convoys and blockades have disrupted major roads, ports, and the Whitegate refinery, restricting fuel access across Ireland and affecting nationwide traffic, including around Dublin where some travelers were seen walking along the M50 to reach the airport.

Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin warned that Ireland is “on the precipice” of losing oil supplies due to blockades affecting key fuel depots and the Whitegate refinery, calling the situation “unconscionable” and “illogical.”

Despite this, government fuel duty cuts introduced on March 25 and set to run until the end of May, unrest continues, with petrol averaging $2.30 per liter and diesel $2.62. Industry group Fuels for Ireland warned that ongoing protests could leave up to 500 of Ireland’s 2,000 filling stations without fuel by the end of the day.

At the same time, tensions are set to spread to Northern Ireland, with planned protests targeting key routes, while police monitor the situation. Irish authorities have already intervened, securing fuel deliveries at Whitegate and deploying the army to clear blocked routes and restore supply.

In a broader context, the IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva warned that the war on Iran and wider West Asia tensions will weigh heavily on global growth due to energy disruptions and supply chain damage, adding that even under a best-case scenario the world economy will not return to pre-war conditions and forecasts are likely to be downgraded.

Ultimately, the war has driven oil above $100 per barrel and US fuel prices past $4, raising IMF warnings of renewed inflation and possible rate hikes. Georgieva cautioned against premature tightening that could “throw cold water on growth,” while the Federal Reserve continues to hold rates steady and monitor risks.