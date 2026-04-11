Netanyahu Seeks Corruption Testimony Delay Amid Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a delay in his corruption trial testimony, with his lawyer citing “security concerns” in a court filing on Friday.

Netanyahu's long-running corruption trial was set to resume on Sunday, after "Israel" lifted a state of emergency imposed over its war of aggression on Iran following Wednesday's ceasefire announcement.

The defense said it was ready to proceed with a prosecution witness, but requested a delay in Netanyahu’s testimony, citing “classified security and diplomatic reasons… in recent times” that would prevent him from testifying for at least two weeks.

It said that a sealed envelope detailing the classified ‌reasons ⁠was delivered to the court, which will rule once the prosecution submits its response.

Netanyahu, the first sitting "Israeli" prime minister charged with crimes, denies corruption charges filed in 2019, as his long-delayed trial—postponed amid ongoing wars—continues to weigh on his political standing ahead of elections his coalition is expected to lose.

Following US-"Israeli" war against Iran, Tehran launched sustained retaliatory strikes until a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire was reached, with "Israeli" opposition criticizing Netanyahu for failing to achieve the war’s goals.