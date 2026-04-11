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Iran VP: Deal Hinges On ‘America First,’ Not ‘Israel First’

Iran VP: Deal Hinges On ‘America First,’ Not ‘Israel First’
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By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said a deal with the United States is possible if negotiators adopt an “America First” approach, warning that talks would fail if they pursue an “Israel First” agenda.

In a post published on X on Saturday, Aref wrote: “If we negotiate in Islamabad with representatives of 'America First,' an agreement beneficial to both sides and the world is probable. However, if we face representatives of 'Israel First,' there will be no deal.”

“We will inevitably continue our defense even more vigorously than before, and the world will face greater costs,” he added.

Following US-"Israeli" strikes on Iran that triggered sustained Iranian retaliation, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire was announced after Washington accepted Tehran’s proposal.

An Iranian delegation led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has since arrived in Islamabad for US talks, covering security, political, military, economic, and legal issues.

Other key Iranian officials accompanying the team include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Secretary of the Defense Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

On the US side, Vice President JD Vance is present in Islamabad alongside negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

 

Israel Iran Lebanon zionist aggression Hezbollah war on iran UnitedStates IsraeliOccupation

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