Tehran: Talks Off Until Lebanon Ceasefire and Conditions Met

By Staff, Agencies

Islamabad is hosting senior US and Iranian officials on Saturday for high-level talks aimed at ending a six-week war triggered by US-"Israeli" aggression on Iran, though early discussions were clouded by disputes over Lebanon and sanctions.

The talks represent the highest-level contact between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the first direct negotiations since the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived on Friday, a day earlier, to prepare for the discussions.

The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad on Saturday for talks, marking a rare diplomatic opening after years of tensions since the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal following the US withdrawal in 2018.

Ahead of formal talks, Iran signaled that negotiations could not begin without progress on key issues, including the release of frozen assets and a ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon.

Ghalibaf said Washington had previously indicated willingness to address these conditions, though he stressed that Iran would not proceed without concrete commitments.

“Israel” has insisted on excluding Lebanon from the talks, while the US, following a Netanyahu–Trump call, has aligned with that position and sought to separate the Lebanon front from Iran negotiations, despite Tehran’s view that both are interconnected.

The talks are based on Iran’s 10-point plan, with US officials expecting progress but warning that failure remains possible amid doubts over Washington’s willingness to fully accept Tehran’s framework.

Islamabad has deployed thousands of security forces for the talks, with both sides bringing large technical teams to discuss sanctions, regional conflicts, and security issues.

Pakistani officials expressed cautious optimism for a possible framework, while Iranian media said timing depends on clarification of preconditions.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Iran–US talks in Islamabad are critical in deciding whether a permanent ceasefire can be achieved, while US Vice President JD Vance expressed optimism, saying he expects constructive discussions that could help end the war. The negotiations are focused on reaching a lasting ceasefire agreement.