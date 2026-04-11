By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Friday, April 10, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Khiyam Detention Center, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:45 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the courtyard of the Al-Marj Site, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:0 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the courtyard of the “Biranit” Barracks, with an offensive drone. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Rchaf, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m., the settlement of “Metula”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., the settlement of “Shlomi”, with a barrage of rockets and a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:30 a.m., the artillery positions north of the settlement of “Goren”, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:15 a.m., the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Wata Al-Khiyam area, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m., the settlements of “Metula” and “Misgav Am”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 a.m., the settlement of “Misgav Am” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 a.m., the settlement of “Dovev”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a Merkava tank southeast of the Khiyam Detention Center, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 a.m., the Al-Ghajar Site, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” for the second time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:50 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops east of the Khiyam Detention Center, with a high-grade rocket. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:00 a.m., the settlement of “Metula” for the third time, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:30 a.m., the settlements of “Metula,” “Margaliot” and “Misgav Am”, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:00 p.m., the “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:30 p.m., the settlement of “Avivim”, with a barrage of rockets.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}