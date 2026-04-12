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Hezbollah: We Have No Links to Alleged Syria Assassination Plot

Hezbollah: We Have No Links to Alleged Syria Assassination Plot
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
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Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah has issued a statement responding to accusations made by the Syrian Interior Ministry, firmly rejecting any connection to an alleged assassination attempt and warning against efforts to stir tensions in the region.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah denies the false and fabricated claims made by the Syrian Interior Ministry about its alleged link to a cell that was planning to assassinate a religious figure. Hezbollah reiterates its previously stated position that it has no activity, ties or presence in Syria, and no relationship with any parties there.

Hezbollah also stresses that it cares about Syria’s security, stability and the safety of its people across all communities. Hezbollah calls on the relevant authorities in Syria to verify information carefully before making accusations, especially given the intelligence efforts aimed at fueling tensions between Lebanon and Syria.

 

Syria Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah

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Last Update: 12-04-2026 Hour: 12:45 Beirut Timing

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