By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 11, 2026:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the enemy’s violation of the ceasefire agreement—after the Resistance had upheld the ceasefire while the enemy did not:

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:40 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in one of the houses in the village of Shamaa, with an offensive drone, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:40 a.m., the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona” and “Misgav Am”, with barrages of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:15 a.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the occupied city of Safad [“Safed”], with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 a.m., the “Ya’ara” Barracks, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:10 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the settlement of “Kiryat Shmona”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 a.m., a Merkava tank in the Al-Oweida Hill in the border village of Odaisseh, first with a guided missile and then with an offensive drone, scoring a confirmed hit that set the tank on fire. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles at the “Metula” Site, with a squadron of offensive drones. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 a.m., infrastructure belonging to the “Israeli” army in the settlement of “Adamit”, with a barrage of rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:48 a.m., a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Al-Ishraq School in the city of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 p.m., a Merkava tank in the Saf Al-Hawa area in the city of Bint Jbeil, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.

This response will continue until the “Israeli”-American aggression against our country and our people comes to an end.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}