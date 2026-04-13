Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Trump Attacks Pope: Weak, Terrible!

Trump Attacks Pope: Weak, Terrible!
folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies 

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, accusing the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote, also claiming that the Catholic Church selected the pope partly to manage relations with his administration.

Trump further said he preferred the pope’s brother, Louis, describing him as “all MAGA” and more aligned with his political views. “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t,” Trump wrote.

The US president also criticized Pope Leo’s positions on international security, including Iran’s nuclear program and US military aggression abroad. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said, adding criticism of what he described as the pontiff’s opposition to US policy in Latin America.

Trump also claimed the pope was appointed due to political considerations linked to his presidency, saying Leo would not have been chosen without his presence in the White House. “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American… If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he wrote.

He concluded by urging the pontiff to “use common sense” and focus on his religious role rather than politics, claiming his current approach is “hurting the Catholic Church” by “catering to the Radical Left.”

Pope Leo XIV has taken a more assertive stance against US President Donald Trump over the US-“Israeli” aggreesion on Iran, marking a shift from his previously reserved approach, according to an opinion piece written in The Atlantic by Vatican pundit Francis Rocca.

Iran Vatican war on iran DonaldTrump UnitedStates PopeLeoXIV

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump Attacks Pope: Weak, Terrible!

Trump Attacks Pope: Weak, Terrible!

3 hours ago
Trump Claims Netanyahu Will Tone Down Lebanon Strikes

Trump Claims Netanyahu Will Tone Down Lebanon Strikes

3 days ago
Newsweek: 52% of US Voters Support Impeaching Trump

Newsweek: 52% of US Voters Support Impeaching Trump

3 days ago
Trump Vows US Forces to Stay in West Asia, Pursuing ’Conquest’

Trump Vows US Forces to Stay in West Asia, Pursuing ’Conquest’

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 13-04-2026 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Netanyahu: We are not talking about five sites in southern Lebanon, but rather a security belt to eliminate the threat of a Hezbollah invasion and to push back the missile threat.
Hebrew Channel 12: Netanyahu informed members of the government that the ceasefire could end within hours.