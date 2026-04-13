Trump Attacks Pope: Weak, Terrible!

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, accusing the pontiff of being “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote, also claiming that the Catholic Church selected the pope partly to manage relations with his administration.

Trump further said he preferred the pope’s brother, Louis, describing him as “all MAGA” and more aligned with his political views. “I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t,” Trump wrote.

The US president also criticized Pope Leo’s positions on international security, including Iran’s nuclear program and US military aggression abroad. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump said, adding criticism of what he described as the pontiff’s opposition to US policy in Latin America.

Trump also claimed the pope was appointed due to political considerations linked to his presidency, saying Leo would not have been chosen without his presence in the White House. “He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American… If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican,” he wrote.

He concluded by urging the pontiff to “use common sense” and focus on his religious role rather than politics, claiming his current approach is “hurting the Catholic Church” by “catering to the Radical Left.”

Pope Leo XIV has taken a more assertive stance against US President Donald Trump over the US-“Israeli” aggreesion on Iran, marking a shift from his previously reserved approach, according to an opinion piece written in The Atlantic by Vatican pundit Francis Rocca.