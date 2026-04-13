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Iran’s FM on US Talk Blockade: Zero Lessons Learned
By Staff, agencies
Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Aragchi said the United States’ “maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade” derailed what was just inches away from becoming the “Islamabad MoU,” as high-level talks between the two countries failed to produce a breakthrough after 21 hours of intensive negotiations.
“In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with US in good faith to end war,” the foreign minister wrote on social media.
Meanwhile, he mentioned that “But when just inches away from ‘Islamabad MoU’, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade.”
“Zero lessons earned,” the foreign minister said, implying that Washington had learned nothing from decades of failed confrontations with Iran.
The talks, held Monday in Pakistan’s capital, were the first direct high-level negotiations between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the US-“Israeli” aggression on Iran on February 28.
The Iranian diplomat concluded his post with a clear warning, “Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.”
The statement suggested that Iran had demonstrated flexibility and constructive engagement, but Washington failed to reciprocate.
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