Yemen Vows Military Escalation if US, ‘Israel’ Resume Aggression on Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry announced that the Arab country’s position remains steadfast in active participation and escalation of military operations if the United States and the “Israeli” entity resume their war of aggression against Iran and the Axis of Resistance.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry warned that any renewal of the US aggression in the region or at the level of naval escalation will cast a negative shadow on supply chains, energy prices, and the entire global economy.

“The escalation in the rhetoric of the criminal US President Donald Trump - moving military confrontations to the high seas – proves the failure and futility of the US-“Israel” military aggression against Iran,” it said.

It pointed to two rounds of wars against Iran in June 2025 and February 2026 and added that the criminal Trump and his partners aspired to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Now, the US president seeks to open the Strait of Hormuz, but he will fail to achieve such a goal, the ministry emphasized.

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump, in a post on his Truth Social on Sunday, said that American naval forces will impose a full naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

“Effective immediately,” he wrote, adding, the US Navy “will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz.”

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] warned that any attempt by military vessels to transit the Strait of Hormuz will be deemed a violation of the two-week ceasefire with the United States.

Trump claimed that the US Navy will “begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits, urging Iran to “end this situation.”

He once again threatened that the US military is “fully locked and loaded” and “will finish up the little that is left of Iran.”