The Trap of Ambition: How Western Hubris Ignited a Failed War

By Mohamad Hammoud

The recent military campaign against Iran exposed a stark disconnect between American rhetoric and regional reality, as President Donald Trump’s "Operation Epic Fury" stalled against a resilient defense.

This collapse followed a calculated persuasion campaign by the "Israeli" leadership that bypassed decades of American military caution. In an interview on GBH’s Boston Public Radio, former Secretary of State John Kerry revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spent years urging successive US presidents to launch a preemptive strike on Tehran. Kerry noted that Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden all rejected the plan, viewing its consequences as a catastrophic gamble with global stability.

The Miscalculation Behind the War

Despite reported internal resistance, Trump’s decision to greenlight the assault left observers searching for an explanation. Speculation ranged from claims of blackmail tied to the “Epstein files” to arguments that Netanyahu played on Trump’s ego by promising a legacy his predecessors were too “weak” to claim. The result was clear: a strategic quagmire. Haaretz reported Trump was stunned by Iran’s capabilities, while the Financial Times described him as effectively begging Pakistani officials to secure a ceasefire.

Whatever drove the decision, the war rested on a flawed assumption: that Iran’s system would collapse after the assassination of its leaders. Trump’s objectives—dismantling its nuclear program, destroying its missile infrastructure, and ending the Revolutionary Guard’s regional influence—were not achieved. The Associated Press reported accelerated nuclear enrichment and intact missile capabilities, while British briefings assessed a higher-risk uranium stockpile. "Israel" also failed to disarm Hezbollah or secure its northern border, instead entering a war of attrition with civilian displacement and economic strain.

A Dual Failure of Intelligence and Force

The failures of American intelligence against Iran and “Israeli” assessments of Hezbollah reshaped Washington’s posture. According to Haaretz, “Israeli” military leadership was caught off guard by the scale and capability of Hezbollah’s forces, which remained intact and more advanced than anticipated. Despite assurances that northern areas were secure, the Associated Press reported on April 10, 2026, that heavy fighting continued in border villages. This miscalculation mirrored the American experience, where planners underestimated Iran’s underground fortifications and the precision of its retaliatory strikes.

A critical factor deepened this shock. Iran did not confine its response to US forces or “Israel,” but widened the conflict across the region. Reports indicated that Iranian retaliation extended to multiple US-aligned states, with missile and drone operations affecting targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan. This expansion demonstrated that the conflict was not containable within a single front; Iran was prepared to impose costs across the regional network aligned with Washington.

This shift carried strategic consequences. It exposed the failure of containment assumptions and transformed the war into a regional conflict with multiple pressure points, each capable of escalation.

From Total Destruction to Diplomatic Retreat

Despite “fire and fury” rhetoric from the White House, the risk of economic disruption forced a quiet diplomatic retreat. According to the Financial Times, behind public threats to destroy Iranian "civilization," Trump was effectively begging for a path to de-escalate as rising energy prices and military casualties threatened his political standing. The publication reported that the administration’s desperate pivot toward a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire in April was a clear admission that the US military could not achieve a victory without risking a total collapse of the global financial system.

The Hormuz Chokepoint and New Realities

Iran successfully expanded its regional dominance by asserting physical and economic control over the world’s most critical maritime artery. According to Wikipedia, Tehran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz not only disrupted nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply but also established a new precedent for Iranian authority, as the regime began collecting transit tolls in Chinese yuan. This move effectively challenged the "petrodollar" system and demonstrated that despite the assassination of top leaders, Iran’s grip on the region’s geography remains its most potent weapon. The shift signifies a permanent change in the regional balance of power, where Western naval might proved unable to keep the strait open without a signed agreement from Tehran.

A Fragile Silence

The ceasefire announced on April 8 offers only a temporary pause rather than a resolution. While Washington and "Israel" struggle to justify the gap between objectives and outcomes, the regional landscape has shifted. The balance of power now reflects the limits of military force when confronted with resilient regional networks. Future developments hinge on negotiations in Islamabad, where a weakened Western position faces an Iran that has demonstrated its capacity to endure sustained pressure.